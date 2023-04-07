The Logan-Magnolia boys’ track and field team took fourth place with 78 points at the Big Red Relays on April 6 at Missouri Valley.

Glenwood was your team champion with 147 points. Treynor was runnerup to the Rams with a total of 122 points.

Three individuals for Lo-Ma won events at Missouri Valley.

Tarick Rowe took first in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 50.0 seconds. William Anderson won the 100-meter dash in 11.53, while Calvin Wallis captured gold in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.06.

Rowe placed second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:05.25. Calvin Wallis also ran second in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.38.

Evan Roden finished fourth in the long jump with a best leap of 18 feet, 10 inches.

Individual fifths went to Luke Walski in the 3,200 (12:12.46) and Anderson in the 200-meter dash (24.45).

The Panthers’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Evan Roden, Adam Roden, Carson Edney and Calvin Wallis placed fifth as well in 1:09.59.

The 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams finished sixth on the day.

The 4x200 team of Cael Wallis, Adam Roden, Clay Westphal and Anderson ran 1:40.79, while the 4x100 foursome of Evan Roden, Calvin Collins, Calvin Wallis and Anderson turned in a time of 48.07.

Final Team Standings

1. Glenwood 147; 2. Tryenor 122; 3. Underwood 119; 4. Logan-Magnolia 78; 5. Missouri Valley 77; 6. Carroll High 63; 7. Westwood Sloan 57; 8. tie: Boyer Valley and Sidney 28; 10. West Harrison 14; 11. Glenwood JV 1