The Logan-Magnolia boys rang up 52 team points to place seventh at the Jerome Howe Relays on April 3 at Treynor.

Clarinda was your team champion with 116 points.

Lo-Ma’s Calvin Wallis had the lone first-place finish for the Panthers, as he took gold in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.74 seconds.

Grant Brix placed second in the shot put with a toss of 45 feet.

Underwood’s Thomas Huneke won the shot put with a winning effort of 50-2.

Wallis added a second-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in one minute flat. Treynor’s Karson Elwood won that event in 58.93.

Individual thirds went to Evan Roden in the long jump (18-10), while William Anderson wound up third in the 100-meter dash (11.40).

Fourth-place efforts went to Roden in the high jump at 5-6 and Tarick Rowe in the 3,200-meter run in 10:59.90.

Final Team Standings

1. Clarinda 116; 2. Underwood 88.3; 3. Treynor 86.33; 4. C.B. St. Albert 69; 5. IKM-Manning 66; 6./ Shenandoah 64.33; 7. Logan-Magnolia 52; 8. AHST/Walnut 45; 9. Missouri Valley 42; 10. Oakland Riverside 35; 11. Fremont-Mills 26; 12. Exira/EH-K 19; East Mills 17; 14. Audubon 15