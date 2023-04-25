The Logan-Magnolia boys’ track and field team rang up 96 points to take home second place at the 2023 Phil Hummel Relays on April 24 at Woodbine.

Woodbine claimed the team championship with 120 points.

Calvin Wallis earned first in two individual events, winning the 110-high hurdles in 15.75 seconds and 400 hurdles in 57.83.

Other individual champions for the Panthers were Grant Brix in the shot put (46 feet) and William Anderson in the 100-yard dash (11.47).

Evan Roden took second in the long jump at 19-3 1/2.

Luke Walski placed third in the high jump at 5-0.

Anderson added a third-place finish in the 200-yard dash in 23.75, while Tarick Rowe was third in the 3,200 run (10:35.49).

Lo-Ma’s 4x100 relay team of Evan Roden, Collins, Wallis and Anderson also ran third in 46.69.

And, the 4x200 relay team of Evan Roden, Adam Roden, Wallis and Anderson took third in 1:39.34.