The Logan-Magnolia and Woodbine golf teams met up in action on April 19 at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.
On the boys’ side, Woodbine earned a 182-190 victory.
On the girls’ side, Lo-Ma shot a team score of 216. Woodbine had only two golfers.
Woodbine’s Kylon Reisz shot a 42 to earn medalist honors for the boys.
Gavin Kiger of Lo-Ma was runnerup medalist with a 44.
Cody Dickinson shot a 44 for Woodbine.
Other Tigers were Nolan Stamm (47), Xander Johnson (49), Wyatt Coenen (57) and Cayne Meeker (61).
Layne Brenden shot a 46 for the Lo-Ma boys.
He was followed by Calvin Collins (50), Jace Straight (50), Kyle Stueve (53) and Jack Straight (55).
Cara Ohl and Jazmyn Guritz wre one-two for the girls with scores of 44 and 55, respectively.
Steph Schmit shot a 58 for the Panthers.
She was followed by Macanna Guritz (59), Kaitlin Wingert (64) and Mackenna Bucksbee (68).