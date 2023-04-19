The Logan-Magnolia and Woodbine golf teams met up in action on April 19 at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.

On the boys’ side, Woodbine earned a 182-190 victory.

On the girls’ side, Lo-Ma shot a team score of 216. Woodbine had only two golfers.

Woodbine’s Kylon Reisz shot a 42 to earn medalist honors for the boys.

Gavin Kiger of Lo-Ma was runnerup medalist with a 44.

Cody Dickinson shot a 44 for Woodbine.

Other Tigers were Nolan Stamm (47), Xander Johnson (49), Wyatt Coenen (57) and Cayne Meeker (61).

Layne Brenden shot a 46 for the Lo-Ma boys.

He was followed by Calvin Collins (50), Jace Straight (50), Kyle Stueve (53) and Jack Straight (55).

Cara Ohl and Jazmyn Guritz wre one-two for the girls with scores of 44 and 55, respectively.

Steph Schmit shot a 58 for the Panthers.

She was followed by Macanna Guritz (59), Kaitlin Wingert (64) and Mackenna Bucksbee (68).