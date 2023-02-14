Logan-Magnolia’s boys’ basketball season came to an end on February 13, as the Panthers lost a tough 54-45 decision to East Mills in a Class 1A, District 16 quarterfinal game at Malvern.

The setback closed out the 2022-23 season for Lo-Ma at 4-20 overall under head coach Levi Ettleman.

Lo-Ma actually led 43-41 going into the fourth quarter and was up 45-41 with six minutes remaining to play.

Lo-Ma would not score again, though, as East Mills scored the game’s final 13 points over the final six minutes en route to its nine-point victory.

Braden West of East Mills led all scorers in the game with 21 points.

Wes Vana paced Lo-Ma with 15 points, including 11 in the first half on the strength of three, three-point baskets.

Evan Roden added nine points, including seven before halftime.

Calvin Wallis chipped in with eight points, six in the second half.

Nicio Adame netted seven points, five in the first half. Kyle Stueve and Jed Lake each had three points after knocking down three-point baskets in the first half.

East Mills led 13-12 after one quarter, but Lo-Ma used a 9-0 run midway through the second to take a 31-27 lead into the halftime locker room.