The Logan-Magnolia varsity boys earned a lopsided 72-28 victory over Griswold in a Class 1A, District 16 first-round postseason basketball game on February 10 at Logan.

The win moved Levi Ettleman’s Lo-Ma squad to 4-19 overall, as the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Lo-Ma raced out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and led 36-15 at halftime.

The Panthers then took a commanding 55-26 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Wes Vana paced Lo-Ma’s attack with 32 points. He knocked down seven, three-point baskets, including five in the second half, as he scored 19 of his 32 after halftime.

Calvin Wallis added 12 points, including 10 in the first half.

Evan Roden and Nicio Adame each chipped in with six points. Adam Roden and Kyle Stueve each had five points as well for the winners.