Lo-Ma boys on mat fall to Crusaders, Wildcats

The Logan-Magnolia boys’ wrestling team competed in a triangular meet with Sioux City Heelan and Woodbury Central on Tuesday night at Sioux City.

Heelan defeated Lo-Ma 58-24, while Woodbury Central was a 47-25 winner over the Panthers.

Complete results are below:

Heelan 58 Lo-Ma 24

106 - Nico Venturi (SCH) won by pin over Kalab Kuhl, 3:25; 113 - Gavin Kiger (LM) won by pin over Chris Pena, :55; 120 - Ben Walsh (SCH) won by pin over Lyrick Stueve, :24; 126 - Ethan Lamson (SCH) won by pin over Drake Geith, 4:52; 132 - Corbin Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 138 - Jackson Kinnetz (SCH) won by major decision over Wyatt Hawkins, 18-4; 145 - Austin Pelster (SCH) won by fall over Harley Christensen, 2:58; 152 - Radyn Neal (SCH) won by fall over Cael Wallis, 1:05; 160 - Wyatt Reidz (LM) won by fall over Kevin Nuno, :30; 170 - Sir Brandon Watts (SCH) won by fall over Tyson Jenkins, :54; 182 - Ethan DeLeon (SCH) won by fall over Gage Shook, 1:53; 195 - James Cleary (SCH) won by fall over Carson Edney, 5:03; 220 - Naeron Bisse (SCH) won by fall over Avery Zehner, 3:00; Hwt. - Grant Brix (LM) won by fall over Keenan Aesoph, 4:57

WC 47 Lo-Ma 25

106 - Kuhl (LM) won by forfeit; 113 - Stueve (LM) won by fall over Devin Metcalf, :44; 120 - Kiger (LM) won by forfeit; 126 - Axton Lindgren (WC) won by technical fall over Geith, 17-2, 5:25; 132 - Brand Beaver (WC) won by decision over C. Reisz, 4-3; 138 - Gunnar Vohs (WC) won by fall over Hawkins, 1:28; 145 - Ryder Koele (WC) won by fall over Christensen, 1:14; 152 - Zack Butler (WC) won by fall over Wallis, :42; 160 - Wyatt Reisz (LM) won by decision over Max McGill, 9-2; 170 - Kyan Schultzen (WC) won by fall over Logan Bratetic, :45; 182 - Blase Sanford (WC) won by fall over Shook, 1:42; 195 - Andrew Martens (WC) won by decision over Edney, 9-4; 220 - Colton Warren (WC) won by fall over Zehner, 2:48; Hwt. - Brix (LM) won by major decision over Ashton Libke, 16-3