The Logan-Magnolia boys’ wrestling team took home sixth place in the Class 1A portion of the Iowa State Dual Tournament on Saturday at the Xtream Arena at Coralville.

It was the Panthers’ fifth consecutive trip to the state duals.

“If you told me at the start of the year we would be sixth at state duals, I would have taken it in a heartbeat,” commented Logan-Magnolia head coach Dan Thompson said.

“I thought we came down here and wrestled hard. The goal was to get back and see what we can do. We wrestled with a lot of heart and above our seed (seventh). We’re happy with that,” he added.

“There were a lot of good teams here,” Thompson said. “We didn’t match up well with Wilton, but Emmetsburg was a big team win,” Thompson remarked.

Layne Brenden (152) and Wyatt Reisz (160) highlighted Lo-Ma’s performance with three wins apiece.

Results from Saturday are below.

Wilton 72 Lo-Ma 12

126: Brody Brisker (Wilton) over Drake Geith (Lo-Ma) by fall in 0:37; 132: Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton) over Kai Carritt (Lo-Ma) by fall in 1:33; 138: Trae Hagen (Wilton) over Wyatt Hawkins (Logan-Magnolia) by 9-0 major decision, Wilton leads 16-0; 145: Hayden Hill (Wilton) over Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:00, Wilton leads 22-0; 152: Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) over Jensen Boorn (Wilton) by fall in 0:57, Wilton leads 22-6; 160: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) by Damian Pestle (Wilton) by fall in 2:51, Wilton leads 22-12; 170: Gatlin Rogers (Wilton) over Logan Bratetic (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:31, Wilton leads 28-12; 182: Kaden Shirk (Wilton) over Gage Shook (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:14, Wilton leads 34-12; 195: Kane Willey (Wilton) over Carson Edney (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:39, Wilton leads 40-12; 220: Aiden Hewitt (Wilton) over Avery Zehner (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:03, Wilton leads 46-12; 285: Alexander Kaufmann (Wilton) over Grant Brix (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:53, Wilton leads 52-12 ; 106: Mason Shirk (Wilton) over Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:46, Wilton leads 58-12 ; 113: Austin Etzel (Wilton) over Lyrick Stueve (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:22, Wilton leads 64-12; 120: Gabriel Brisker (Wilton) over Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:2

Lo-Ma 50 Emmetsburg 30

132: Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) over Gavin Dodd (Emmetsburg) by fall in 4:29, Lo-Ma leads 6-0; 138: Wyatt Hawkins (Logan-Magnolia) over Dayton Strohman (Emmetsburg) by fall in 2:54, Lo-Ma leads 12-0 ; 145: Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) over Clayton Rubel (Emmetsburg) by fall in 3:40, Lo-Ma leads 18-0; 152: Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) over Ryan Wirtz (Emmetsburg) by fall in 0:48, Lo-Ma leads 24-0; 160: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Justin Wirtz (Emmetsburg) by 25-10 tech fall, Lo-Ma leads 29-0; 170: Jace Nelson-Brown (Emmetsburg) over Logan Bratetic (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:03, Lo-Ma leads 29-6; 182: Cade Shirk (Emmetsburg) over Gage Shook (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:46, Lo-Ma leads 29-12; 195: Ben Saxton (Emmetsburg) over Carson Edney (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:52, Lo-Ma leads 29-18 ; 220: Nick Saxton (Emmetsburg) over Avery Zehner (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:30, Lo-Ma leads 29-24 ; 285: Grant Brix (Logan-Magnolia) over Nathan Adams (Emmetsburg) by 9-5 decision, Lo-Ma leads 32-24; 106: Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) over Joseph Peterson (Emmetsburg) by fall in 0:59, Lo-Ma leads 38-24; 113: Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) over Jackson Wilcoxon (Emmetsburg) by fall in 0:36, Lo-Ma leads 44-24; 120: Lincoln Wilcoxon (Emmetsburg) over Lyrick Stueve (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:34, Lo-Ma leads 44-30; 126: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Jared Frederick (Emmetsburg) by fall in 1:15, Lo-Ma wins 50-30

Wapsie Valley 53 Lo-Ma 24

138: Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Wyatt Hawkins (Logan-Magnolia) by 15-0 tech fall, Wapsie Valley leads 5-0; 145: Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) over Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) by 10-7 decision, Wapsie Valley leads 8-0; 152: Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) over Garrett Miller by fall in 1:06, Wapsie Valley leads 8-6; 160: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Jonah Frost (Wapsie Valley) by fall in 1:18, Logan-Magnolia leads 12-8; 170: Brock Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) over Logan Bratetic (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:24, Wapsie Valley leads 14-12; 182: Cannon Joerger (Wapsie Valley) over Gage Shook by fall in 1:23 Wapsie Valley leads 20-12; 195: Carson Edney (Logan-Magnolia) over Carson Edney (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:18, Wapsie Valley leads 26-12; 220: Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) over Avery Zehner (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:49, Wapsie Valley leads 32-12; 285: Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) over Grant Brix (Logan-Magnolia) by 10-4 decision, Wapsie Valley leads 35-12 ; 106: Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) over Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) by fall in 4:00, Wapsie Valley leads 35-18; 113: Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) over Landan Frost (Wapsie Valley) by fall in 3:09, Wapsie Valley leads 35-24; 120: Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) over Lyrick Stueve (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:54, Wapsie Valley leads 41-24; 126: Dawson Schmitt (Wapsie Valley) over Drake Geith (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:02, Wapsie Valley leads 47-24; 132: Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) over Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:31, Wapsie Valley wins 53-24