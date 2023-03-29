Logan-Magnolia veteran boys’ track and field coach Joe Cooper is looking forward to his team’s versatility heading into the 2023 spring season.

A total of 20 boys will be out this season with a breakdown of five seniors, six juniors, three sophomores and six freshmen.

“We’re excited for the upcoming season. We return most everyone from last year’s squad and we’re adding some freshmen that have potential to make impacts,” commented Cooper.

“We have a nice group of seniors that have been great leaders up to this point and are expected to be throughout the season,” he added.

The Panthers bring back nine lettermen from last year’s team, including junior Grant Brix, who placed 11th overall in the Class 1A state shot put competition with a best toss of 45 feet, 8 inches.

Joining Brix as returning veterans are seniors Tarick Rowe, Calvin Wallis and Cole Westphal; juniors Calvin Collins, Jed Lake and Evan Roden; and sophomores William Anderson and Kalab Kuhl.

Filling out the team are seniors Jonny Diggins and James Newton; juniors Payton Archibald and Aiden Young; sophomore Jack Goldsmith; and freshmen Carson Edney, Eli Esser, Adam Roden, Cael Wallis and Luke Walski.

“The strengths of the team will be our versatility. We should be solid in all areas, but our depth will be tested. We will have to see if we can fill all relays. Hopefully, our newcomers will fill any void from last year,” Cooper remarked.

2023 Schedule April

3 — Treynor Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 6 — Missouri Valley Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 11 — Tri-Center Invitational at Neola, 4:30 p.m.; 13 — Underwood Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 20 — Griswold Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 24 — Woodbine Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

May

2 — Western Iowa Conference Meet at Underwood, 4 p.m.; 8 — Boyer Valley Invitational at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.