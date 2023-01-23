Lo-Ma boys wrestle fourth at Greene

The Logan-Magnolia boys’ wrestling team rang up 139 points en route to placing fourth at the Doug Trees Invitational on Saturday at North Butler High School at Greene.

Wilton was your team champion with 271 points. Nashua-Plainfield was runnerup with 233.5 points, while Wapsie Valley took third with 144 points.

Wyatt Reisz paced Lo-Ma by capturing the title at 160 pounds with a perfect 3-0 record in matches.

Corbin Reisz placed second at 126 (2-1).

Gavin Kiger took third at 113 (2-2), while Grant Brix also finished third at heavyweight (3-1) for the Panthers.

Fourth-place efforts went to Kalab Kuhl at 106 (2-2), Kai Carritt at 132 (2-2) and Carson Edney at 195 (0-3).

Placing fifth for the Panthers were Wyatt Hawkins at 138, Cael Wallis at 152 (0-4), Logan Bratetic at 170 (2-2) and Gage Shook at 182 (1-3).

Avery Zehner at 220 finished sixth with a 1-2 match record.

Lyrick Stueve went 0-2 at 120 and did not place.