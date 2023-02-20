Eight Logan-Magnolia athletes competed in the Class 1A portion of the state wrestling tournament that took place February 15-18 at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.

Leading the charge was senior Wyatt Reisz, who completed an unbeaten 52-0 winter campaign in claiming the 160-pound state championship with a 6-4 sudden victory over senior Dominic Lopez of New London in the title match on February 18.

It was the third consecutive state championship for Wyatt Reisz.

Sophomore Corbin Reisz won six of his seven matches at 126 pounds to take home third place for the Panthers, while senior Layne Brenden won four of six matches at 152 pounds for seventh place individually.

Lo-Ma, as a team, rang up 74.5 points, good for 30th in the final Class 1A team standings.

Osage was your team champion in Class 1A with 175.5 points.

Complete results for Lo-Ma are below.

106 Kalab Kuhl (3-2)

First Round: Won by technical fall over Jariyah Bowles, AGWSR, 16-1

Second Round: Lost by fall to Mason Shirk, Wilton, 5:59

Consolation: Won by fall over Marcus Gaul, Edgewood-Colesburg, 3:18; won by fall over Caleb Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 2:48; lost by fall to Davis Bramman, Oakland Riverside, 1:19

Final Record: 36-13

113 Gavin Kiger (1-2)

First Round: Won by decision over Geraldo Vazquez, Lake Mills, 7-3

Second Round: Lost by decision to Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley, 6-0

Consolation: Lost by decision to Cole Frost, Don Bosco, 8-6

Final Record: 37-14

126 Corbin Reisz (6-1)

First Round: Bye

Second Round: Won by major decision over TJ Nutt, Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U, 17-4

Quarterfinals: Lost by decision to Dawson Schmit, Wapsie Valley, 12-9

Consolation: Won by major decision over Aidan Timm, Belle Plaine, 11-3; won by Major Decision over Ethan Sachau, Hinton, 10-1; won by decision over Preston Klosterman, Alburnett, 9-2; won by major decision over Brody Brisker, Wilton, 9-1

Final Record: 45-4 (3rd)

132 Kai Carritt (1-2)

First Round: Lost by decision to Logan Christoffel, West Branch, 4-3

Consolation: Bye; Lost by decision to Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills, 5-0

Final Record: 27-12

138 Wyatt Hawkins (1-2)

First Round: Won by fall over Dawson Beyer, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 5:22

Second Round: Lost by technical fall to Cael Bridgewater, North Linn, 18-2, 2:04

Consolation: Lost by Major Decision to Korbyn Maxwell, Interstate 35, 8-0

Final Record: 34-19

145 Harley Christensen (1-2)

First Round: Lost by fall to Indy Harbaugh, Lisbon, 1:34

Consolation: Bye; Lost by fall to Cale Seydel, West Branch, 4:59

Final Record: 20-16

152 Layne Brenden (4-2)

First Round: Won by fall over Junior Krob, Lisbon, 1:14

Second Round: Won by decision over David Helton, C.B. St. Albert, 5-1

Quarterfinals: Lost by Major decision to Kellen Smith, Britt West Hancock, 10-1

Consolation: Won by major decision over Blake Carolan, Hudson, 14-3; lost by decision to Preston Prazak, Central Springs, 7-2; won by decision over Cooper Gates, West Branch, 9-3

Final Record: 40-5 (7th)

160 Wyatt Reisz (52-0)

First Round: Bye

Second Round: Won by technical fall over Quinn McGeough, MFL MarMac, 15-0, 3:24

Quarterfinals: Won by fall over Avery Zaske, Starmont, 1:58

Semifinals: Won by technical fall over Max McGill, Woodbury Central, 17-0, 3:27

Championship: Won by SV 6-4 over Dominic Lopez, New London

Final Record: 52-0 (1st)