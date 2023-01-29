Lo-Ma girls at Super Regional

Three Logan-Magnolia girls competed in a Super Regional Wrestling Tournament on January 27 at the Tyson Events Center at Sioux City.

Sophomore Nancy Bowman went 4-1 in matches and took third place to qualify for the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Association’s first-ever sanctioned state tournament set for Thursday and Friday, February 2-3, at the Xtreme Arena at Coralville.

Nancy Bowman (26-5) will take on senior Mia Garvey of Mid-Prairie in a first-round matchup at the state tournament on Thursday with action beginning at 9 a.m.

The top four finishers from the Super Regional advanced to the state tournament.

Mary Bowman just missed a state tournament berth, as she took fifth with four victories in seven matches.

Lillian Kerger also competed for Lo-Ma at Sioux City and went 1-1 in her matches after receiving a total of three byes during the competition.