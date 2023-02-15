A 5-0 run midway through the fourth quarter proved to be the difference for Kuemper Catholic, as the Lady Knights picked up a 51-45 victory over Logan-Magnolia in a Class 2A, Region 8 girls’ quarterfinal basketball game on February 14 at Logan.

Kuemper Catholic improved to 13-8 overall with the win. Lo-Ma, on the other hand, had a five-game winning streak snapped in seeing its 2022-23 season end at 17-5 overall under veteran head coach Shad Hornbeck.

The game went back and forth all night with 14 lead changes and 10 ties, as Lo-Ma’s biggest lead was seven and Kuemper Catholic’s six.

Kuemper Catholic led 14-12 after one quarter, but Lo-Ma outscored the Lady Knights 18-12 in the second to take a 30-26 lead at halftime.

Lo-Ma led 39-36 in the final seconds of the third quarter when Catherine Mayhall’s three-point basket tied the game at 39-39 heading into the fourth.

With the game tied at 43-43 at the four-minute mark, Kuemper Catholic followed with a 5-0 run to go up 48-43.

Lo-Ma got back to within three at 48-45 with two minutes remaining, but the Lady Knights scored the final three points of the contest for the win.

On the night, Lo-Ma was 7-of-29 from three-point range and 16-of-52 overall from the field for 30.8 percent.

The Panthers made all seven of their three-point efforts in the first half.

Kuemper Catholic, meanwhile, was 3-of-15 from behind the three-point arc and 20-of-52 overall from the floor for 38.5 percent.

Lo-Ma was 6-of-10 at the free throw line, while Kuemper Catholic was 8-of-12 on foul shots.

Greylan Hornbeck led Lo-Ma’s attack with 18 points, including 14 in the first half alone on the strength of four, three-point baskets.

Marki Bertelsen added eight points, three rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Mya Moss contributed six points and 10 boards to go with one assist after battling early foul trouble.

Macanna Guritz had five points, four boards and one assist.

Brooklyn Lally finished with three points, seven boards and two assists.

Ava Goldsmith had three points, three assists and one board. Allysen Johnsen wound up with two points for the Panthers, which turned the ball over 10 times in the loss.

“They (Kuemper Catholic) hit some shots I didn’t expect them to hit and we got gassed in the second half,” commented Lo-Ma’s Hornbeck in an interview after the contest.

“It was a very physical game. The officials let the girls play and we’re just not used to that physical style, but the girls battled hard all night. Give Kuemper Catholic credit, as they made some key baskets down the stretch and made just a couple of more plays than we did,” he added.

“I thought the girls executed our game plan really well early on. We made it tough on them to get shots in the lane and we were able to knock down some three-pointers in the first half.”

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to continue to make our outside shots in the second half, but the girls still fought and found a way to give themselves a chance in the fourth quarter. I couldn’t have been more proud of them for their effort,” noted Hornbeck, who had five seniors play their final game, including his daughter Greylan.

The other four Panther seniors were Goldsmith, Moss, Guritz and Emma Perkins.

“I’m not sure how we’re going to replace those five girls. I called this group culture keepers. They came in when this program wasn’t great and just kept doing the right things,” Hornbeck said.

“They’ve played a lot of games together over four years. What they set is the next standard for our next group. I’m not sure how to replace them. They led by example and were not only great leaders, but they’re good people and probably the most fun group I’ve had the pleasure of coaching,” Hornbeck added.