Lo-Ma girls, boys fall at Underwood

The Logan-Magnolia girls and boys suffered Western Iowa Conference losses on January 24 at Underwood.

In the opener, the Class 2A , seventh-ranked Underwood girls snapped Lo-Ma’s eight-game winning streak with a 47-30 victory.

In the nightcap, Underwood went up by 15 points at halftime en route to a 54-43 triumph over Levi Ettleman’s Lo-Ma squad.

Girls’ results

The 17-point loss dropped Lo-Ma to 10-3 in WIC play and 12-4 overall.

Underwood led 22-12 at halftime, but Lo-Ma outscored the Eagles 13-7 in the third quarter to pull to within 29-25 after three quarters.

Underwood then outscored the Panthers 18-5 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Lo-Ma, as a team, was just 11-of-45 overall from the floor for 24.4 percent.

Marki Bertelsen led Lo-Ma with eight points to go with three rebounds.

Greylan Hornbeck had five points, six assists and four boards.

Mya Moss also had five points, seven boards, four assists and three steals.

Brooklyn Lally finished with four points and two steals.

Ava Goldsmith and Ava Worley each had three points as well.

Boys’ results

Lo-Ma’s loss was its second of the season to Underwood, as the Panthers fell to 0-13 in WIC play and 2-15 overall.

The host Eagles led 31-16 at halftime and 45-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Wes Vana paced Lo-Ma’s attack with 21 points, including 16 in the second half alone.

Kyle Stueve added six points on a pair of three-point shots. Adam Roden also had six points.

Evan Roden and Nicio Adame each had four points, while Calvin Wallis finished with two points for the Panthers, which went just 1-of-8 at the free throw line.