The Logan-Magnolia girls’ track and field team began its 2023 outdoor season on March 30 at Audubon Early Bird.

No team scores were kept at the meet.

Allysen Johnsen led Lo-Ma’s attack with a pair of individual titles, as she won the 3,000-meter run in 11 minutes, 51.27 seconds and 800-meter run in 2:40.89.

Madison Sporrer had two second-place finishes in the 3,000 (11:58.84) and 1,500-meter run (5:31.36).

The Panthers also took second in the 4x800 and distance medley relays.

The 4x800 team of Ava Rowe, Maci Bertelsen, Greylan Hornbeck and Haedyn Hall ran 11:37.20, while the distance medley group of Grace Weber, Kylee Fogelman, Sporrer and Johnsen circled the track in 4:41.70.

Hornbeck ran third in the 800 meters in 2:45.25.

The 4x100 relay foursome of Ava Goldsmith, Weber, Abby Czarnecki and Fogelman finished third in 54.20.

Lo-Ma took fourth in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Addyson Monico, Marki Bertelsen, Kaiya Knauss and Czarnecki ran 1:15.89, while the 4x200 squad of Fogelman, Goldsmith, Emma Perkins and Czarnecki ran 2:00.32.

Nancy Bowman also wound up fourth in the discus with a best toss of 91 feet, 6 inches.

Monico placed fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:20.11.

In the same event, Knauss ran seventh in 1:21.20.