Lo-Ma girls handle West Monona in league contest

Eight different Logan-Magnolia girls got their names in the scoring column on January 16, as the Panthers earned a 53-42 Western Iowa Conference victory over West Monona at Onawa.

The win moved Lo-Ma to 8-2 in WIC play and 10-3 overall.

Up six after one quarter, Lo-Ma went into halftime with a 27-21 advantage.

It was 40-31 Panthers going into the final eight minutes of play.

For the game, Lo-Ma finished 19-of-45 (3-10, three-pointers) from the field for 42.2 percent.

Leading the Panthers was Macanna Guritz, who netted 19 points with nine rebounds to go with two assists and one steal.

Mya Moss added nine points, five boards, three steals and one block.

Greylan Hornbeck had eight points, six assists, five boards and one steal.

Ava Goldsmith finished with seven points, three steals, two boards and one assist.

Marki Bertelsen chipped in with four points, three assists and one board.

Ava Worley had two points, four boards and two assists, while Emma Perkins and Brooklyn Lally each had two points for the Panthers, which turned the ball over 15 times in the win.