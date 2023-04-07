The Logan-Magnolia girls’ track and field competed at the AHST/Walnut Invitational on April 6 at Avoca.

Gene Esser’s Panther club reeled off 92 points to place fourth out of nine schools in the final team standings.

Oakland Riverside took home the team title with 165 points. Fremont-Mills was second to the Bulldogs with 123 points.

Lo-Ma had one first-place finish, as Allysen Johnsen took gold in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 11 minutes, 40.41 seconds.

Nancy Bowman placed second in both the shot put and discus events with tosses of 29 feet, 6 inches and 88 feet, 1 inch.

Haedyn Hall ran second in the 800-meter run in 2:45.48.

Lo-Ma’s shuttle hurdle relay team of Addyson Monico, Abby Hiatt, Ava Sloan and Abby Czarnecki finished second in 1:15.62.

Individual thirds went to Ava Goldsmith in the long jump (14-5) and Greylan Hornbeck in the 1,500-meter run (5:46.0).

The distance medley relay foursome of Goldsmith, Rory Madsen, Bridgette Sieck and Hornbeck ran third in 4:52.94.

The Panthers placed fourth in the 4x800, 4x200 and 4x100 relays.

The 4x800 team of Kaiya Knauss, Hall, Maci Bertelsen and Ava Rowe ran 11:35.95.

The 4x200 squad of Goldsmith, Emma Perkins, Sloan and Grace Weber finished in 1:58.23, while the 4x100 team of Weber, Sloan, Goldsmith and Perkins turned in a time of 55.38.

Weber took home fifth in the 100-meter dash in 13.79.

Sixth-place individual efforts were earned by Cora Killpack in the 3,000 (14:11.38) and Czarnecki in the 100-meter hurdles (18.46).

And, the sprint medley relay team of Sloan, Madsen, Perkins and Sieck took sixth in 2:09.31.

Final Team Standings

1. Oakland Riverside 165; 2. Fremont-Mills 123; 3. Underwood 114; 4. Logan-Magnolia 92; 5. Audubon 71; 6. AHST/Walnut 56; 7. East Mills 48; 8. Exira/EH-K 28; 9. West Harrison 15