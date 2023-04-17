The Logan-Magnolia girls rang up 49 team points to finish in a three-way tie for seventh out of 12 schools at the Ram Relays on April 13 at Glenwood.

Glenwood claimed the team championship with 136 points. Atlantic took home second with 113.33 points.

Lo-Ma won both the 4x800 and distance medley relays.

The 4x800 team of Greylan Hornbeck, Haedyn Hall, Allysen Johnsen and Madison Sporrer took first in 10 minutes, 40.41 seconds, while the distance medley foursome of Grace Weber, Kylee Fogelman, Sporrer and Johnsen turned in a winning time of 4:41.27.

Johnsen ran second in the 800-meter run in 2:37.41.

Sporrer placed fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:23.63.

The Panthers’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Marki Bertelsen, Addyson Monico, Kaiya Knauss and Abby Czarnecki also ran fourth in 1:14.91.

And, Nancy Bowman finished sixth in the discus event with a toss of 95 feet, 1 inch.

Final Team Standings

1. Glenwood 136; 2. Atlantic 113.33; 3. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 78; 4. Clarinda 75.33; 5. Lewis Central 67; 6. Underwood 51; 7. tie: Sioux City East, Harlan and Logan-Magnolia 49; 10. Oakland Riverside 33.33; 11. Creston 30; 12. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 10