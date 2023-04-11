The Logan-Magnolia girls’ track and field team accumulated 76 points to take home fifth place out of 10 schools at the 2023 Cardinal Relays on April 10 at Treynor.

Lewis Central captured the team title with 152 points. Treynor was runnerup to the Lady Titans with 137 points.

Oakland Riverside was third overall with 126 points.

Lo-Ma had one individual champion, as Madison Sporrer took gold in the 1,500-meter run in five minutes, 27.62 seconds.

The Panthers’ distance medley relay team of Grace Weber, Kylee Fogelman, Sporrer and Allysen Johnsen also took first place in 4:35.45.

Johnsen added a second-place finish in the 3,000-meter run in 11:47.38.

Lo-Ma’s 4x800 relay foursome of Greylan Hornbeck, Haedyn Hall, Ava Rowe and Sporrer ran second in 10:50.80.

Ava Goldsmith finished third in the long jump with a personal-best effort of 16 feet, 1 inch.

Hornbeck ran fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:41.42.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Addyson Monico, Abby Hiatt, Kaiya Knauss and Abby Czarnecki placed fourth in 1:14.36.

Individual fifths went to Nancy Bowman in the discus (93-7) and Hall in the 800 (2:46.47).

The 4x200 relay group of Goldsmith, Grace Weber, Ava Sloan and Fogelman ran fifth in 1:55.25.

Monico wound up sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:17.66.

And, the 4x100 relay team of Weber, Sloan, Goldsmith and Fogelman finished sixth in 55.27.

Final Team Standings

1. Lewis Central 152; 2. Treynor 137; 3. Riverside 126; 4. Underwood 77; 5. Logan-Magnolia 76; 6. Tri-Center 50; 7. Shenandoah 42; 8. Red Oak 28; 9. Missouri Valley 26; 10. West Harrison 16