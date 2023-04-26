The Logan-Magnolia girls’ track and field team accumulated 81 points en route to placing sixth out of 10 schools at the Lady Red Relays on April 25 at Missouri Valley.

Carroll High took first place as a team with 143 points.

Madison Sporrer placed second in the 1,500-meter run in five minutes, 19.27 seconds.

The Panthers took second in the distance medley and shuttle hurdle relays.

The distance medley foursome of Grace Weber, Kylee Fogelman, Sporrer and Allysen Johnsen ran 4:34.75, while the shuttle hurdle squad of Addyson Monico, Ava Sloan, Kaiya Knauss and Abby Czarnecki ran 1:12.37.

Picking up individual thirds were Ava Goldsmith in the long jump (15 feet, 5 inches), Marki Bertelsen in the shot put (31-7), Sporrer in the 3,000-meter run (11:13.39) and Johnsen in the 800-meter run (2:33.18).

Johnsen finished one spot behind Sporrer for fourth in the 3,000 in 11:26.24.

Individual fifths went to Weber in the long jump (14-0 1/2) and Nancy Bowman in the shot put (30-1).

The Panthers’ 4x800 relay team of Haedyn Hall, Ava Rowe, Cora Killpack and Maci Bertelsen ran fifth in 11:15.07.

Final Team Standings

1. Carroll 143; 2. Treynor 124; 3. Oakland Riverside 113; 4. Harlan 95; 5. Denison-Schleswig 86; 6. Logan-Magnolia 81; 7. AHST/Walnut 32; 8. Boyer Valley 29; 9. Missouri Valley 19; 10. West Harrison 18