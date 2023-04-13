The Logan-Magnolia girls’ soccer team recently split a pair of matches.

On April 10, Lo-Ma lost a 6-0 decision to Missouri Valley at Logan. Then on April 11, the Panthers traveled to Carroll and rallied for a 3-2 victory over the host Tigers.

Against Missouri Valley, Lo-Ma had 12 total shots with seven on goal.

Abby Leonard had five saves in goal for the Panthers.

Then against Carroll, Jada Cohn and Bella Rosengren each scored one goal for the Panthers, which also were the beneficiary of a goal after the ball was knocked in off the foot of a defender.

“Rosengren was pressuring near the post trying to get the ball in when a Tiger defender slid in from 12 yards out with the ball going off her foot into the net,” commented Logan-Magnolia coach Daniel Robbins.

Lo-Ma had a total of 19 shots with 15 on goal against the Tigers.

Abby Leonard played all 80 minutes in goal for Lo-Ma and had two saves in the match.