Lo-Ma girls take care of Missouri Valley

The Logan-Magnolia girls picked up their seventh consecutive victory on January 17, as the Panthers rolled to a 59-35 triumph over Missouri Valley at Logan.

The win moved Shad Hornbeck’s Panther club to 9-2 in the Western Iowa Conference and 11-3 overall.

Lo-Ma raced out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and led 36-19 at halftime.

The Panthers then took a 49-26 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Mya Moss led Lo-Ma’s attack with 15 points.

Greylan Hornbeck added 13 points.

Ava Goldsmith added 12 points. Brooklyn Lally had seven points.

Marki Bertelsen and Ava Worley each netted four points, while Kaiya Knauss finished with two points for the Panthers.