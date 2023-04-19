The Logan-Magnolia girls’ track and field team accumulated 125 points en route to a runnerup finish at the 2023 Spartan Relays on April 18 at Onawa.

Kingsley-Pierson took home the team championship with 128 points.

West Monona was third right behind Lo-Ma with 124 points.

Four different girls won individual titles for Lo-Ma.

Claiming first-place efforts were Nancy Bowman in the discus (99 feet, 7 inches), Allysen Johnsen in the 3,000-meter run (11:40.14), Madison Sporrer in the 1,500-meter run (5:25.54) and Grace Weber in the 200-meter dash (28.11).

The distance medley relay team of Weber, Kylee Fogelman, Sporrer and Johnsen also took gold in 4:42.58.

Individual seconds went to Sporrer in the 3,000 (11:48.14) and Greylan Hornbeck in the 800-meter run (2:42.38).

Lo-Ma’s 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relay teams also ran second.

The 4x800 foursome of Hornbeck, Ava Rowe, Cora Killpack and Haedyn Hall ran 11:40.38, while the shuttle hurdle team of Addyson Monico, Marki Bertelsen, Kaiya Knauss and Abby Czarnecki turned in a time of 1:14.76.

Picking up individual thirds were Ava Goldsmith in the long jump (13-10) and Bertelsen in the shot put (30-1 1/4).

The Panthers also took third in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x100 foursome of Weber, Goldsmith, Czarnecki and Fogelman ran 55.07, while the 4x400 unit of Bridgette Sieck, Emma Perkins, Ava Rowe and Knauss circled the track in 4:51.92.

Hall placed fourth in the 800 in 2:47.33.

And, the 4x200 relay team of Goldsmith, Rory Madsen, Perkins and Fogelman finished in 2:03.93.

Final Team Standings

1. Kingsley-Pierson 128; 2. Logan-Magnolia 125; 3. West Monona 125; 4. Westwood, Sloan 83; 5. River Valley 62; 6. Storm Lake St. Mary’s 32; 7. West Harrison 20; 8. West Monona JV 3