The Logan-Magnolia girls’ golf team was a 208-214 winner at Underwood on April 17.
Mary Stephens of Underwood took home medalist honors with a 47.
Cara Ohl of Lo-Ma also shot a 47 for runnerup honors.
Mccanna Gurtiz added a 51 for the Panthers.
She was followed by Jazmyn Guritz (52), Mackenna Bucksbee (58), Kaitlin Wingert (60) and Steph Schmit (66).
