Lo-Ma girls upset Treynor

The Logan-Magnolia girls pulled off a 42-35 victory over Class 2A No. 8 Treynor in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Logan.

The win moved Lo-Ma to 10-2 in WIC play and 12-3 overall, as the Panthers avenged a 54-32 setback to the Cardinals back on December 9 at Treynor.

Lo-Ma led 15-11 after a low-scoring first half.

Treynor then took a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter, but the host Panthers outscored the Cardinals 15-7 over the final eight minutes to pull off the upset.

Lo-Ma played and won without the services of Macanna Guritz due to an ankle injury.

For the game, Lo-Ma finished 5-of-17 from three-point range and 13-of-45 overall from the field for 28.9 percent.

The Panthers were 11-of-12 at the free throw line.

Mya Moss paced Lo-Ma’s attack with a double-double effort of 15 points and 13 rebounds to go with three assists.

Ava Goldsmith hit four, three-point baskets en route to netting 14 points with three boards, three steals and two assists.

Brooklyn Lally added six points, four boards and two steals. Marki Bertelsen had five points, three boards and two assists, while Greylan Hornbeck finished with two points, six assists, four boards and three steals.