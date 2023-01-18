Lo-Ma girls wrestle at Council Bluffs

Three Logan-Magnolia girls competed at the 2023 Titan Starcade on January 16 at Council Bluffs.

The Panthers finished with 20 team points for 23rd in the final team standings.

Nancy Bowman led the Lo-Ma girls by placing third in the 145 Gold bracket with a 2-1 record in matches.

Mary Bowman placed sixth in the 170 Gold bracket with a match record of 1-2.

And, Lillian Kerger finished eighth in the 135 Gold bracket after going 0-3 in her matches.

Complete results for Lo-Ma are below.

Lillian Kerger (135 Gold, 8th)

Quarterfinals: Lost by fall to Brooklyn Lange, Missouri Valley, :38; Consolation Semis: lost by fall to Rya Montagne, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 3:14; 7th-Place Match: lost by medical forfeit to Mila Kuhns, Creston

Nancy Bowman (145 Gold, 3rd)

Quarterfinals: Won by fall over Ryley Marcum, Missouri Valley, 3:00; Semifinals: lost by fall to Emily Kesterson, SWAT, 1:59; 3rd-Place Match: won by fall over Laura Canady, Sioux City East, 1:02

Mary Bowman (170 Gold, 6th)

Quarterfinals: Lost by fall to Kelcee McMillen, Missouri Valley, 2:30; Consolation Semis: won by decision over Isabella Guzman, Bellevue, 6-1; 5th-Place Match: lost by fall to Alexandria Vaul, Sioux City West, 4:13