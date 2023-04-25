The Logan-Magnolia golf teams were in action against Audubon on April 24 at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.

On the boys’ side, Audubon defeated the host Panthers, 173-188.

On the girls’ side, Lo-Ma shot a team score of 215. Audubon had only two golfers compete.

For the boys, Audubon’s Edward Miller and Oliver Diest were one-two overall with rounds of 38 and 44, respectively.

Kyle Stueve led the Lo-Ma boys with a 46.

He was followed by Gavin Kiger (47), Layne Brenden (47), Jace Straight (48), Daltyn Pitt (50) and Skyler Stolley (57).

For the girls, Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier took home medalist honors with a 48.

Lo-Ma’s Steph Schmit was runnerup medalist with a 51.

Cara Ohl carded a 52 for the Panthers.

She was followed by Mackenna Bucksbee (55), Macanna Guritz (57), Jazmyn Guritz (57) and Brooke Johnsen (64).