The Logan-Magnolia golf teams were in action on April 10 against AHST/Walnut at Avoca.
For the boys, AHST/W just edged Lo-Ma by a 194-197 final.
The Lo-Ma girls turned in a team score of 224, as AHST/W did not field a complete squad.
Jace Straight of Lo-Ma earned medalist honors for the boys with a nine-hole round of 47.
AHST/W’s Nate Jorgensen also carded a 47 for runnerup honors.
Gavin Kiger shot a 47 as well for the Lo-Ma boys.
He was followed by Jack Straight (51), Layne Brenden (52), Kyle Stueve (60) and Kai Carritt (68).
Cara Ohl and Jazmyn Guritz both shot 54s for the Lo-Ma girls.
Macanna Guritz turned in a 56.
Mackenna Bucksbee shot a 60, followed by Steph Schmit (70) and Brooke Johnsen (77).