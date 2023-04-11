The Logan-Magnolia golf teams were in action on April 10 against AHST/Walnut at Avoca.

For the boys, AHST/W just edged Lo-Ma by a 194-197 final.

The Lo-Ma girls turned in a team score of 224, as AHST/W did not field a complete squad.

Jace Straight of Lo-Ma earned medalist honors for the boys with a nine-hole round of 47.

AHST/W’s Nate Jorgensen also carded a 47 for runnerup honors.

Gavin Kiger shot a 47 as well for the Lo-Ma boys.

He was followed by Jack Straight (51), Layne Brenden (52), Kyle Stueve (60) and Kai Carritt (68).

Cara Ohl and Jazmyn Guritz both shot 54s for the Lo-Ma girls.

Macanna Guritz turned in a 56.

Mackenna Bucksbee shot a 60, followed by Steph Schmit (70) and Brooke Johnsen (77).