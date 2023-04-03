The Logan-Magnolia soccer teams opened up on March 31 with competition against AHST/Walnut at Logan.

The Lo-Ma girls posted a 4-0 victory, while the Panther boys suffered a 9-1 setback to the visiting Vikings.

In match one, the Lo-Ma girls scored three of its four goals in the first half.

Jada Cohn scored two goals to lead Lo-Ma’s attack on the night.

McKenna Witte and Anaya Drown each tallied one goal for the Panthers.

In match two, Nicio Adame scored the only goal for the Lo-Ma boys on a penalty kick.

Lo-Ma got off a total of six shots with four on goal, according to Panther head coach Trent Lally.

Noah Archibald played in goal for Lo-Ma and had 12 saves on the night.