The Logan-Magnolia basketball teams concluded their regular seasons on February 7 with Western Iowa Conference games against Riverside at Oakland.

In game one, the Lo-Ma girls posted a 10-0 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to pull off a low-scoring 33-30 victory.

In the nightcap, the Lo-Ma boys dropped their second game of the season to Riverside, as the Bulldogs picked up a 62-51 victory over Levi Ettleman’s Panther club.

Girls’ results

Lo-Ma wrapped up the regular season by winning its fifth straight game, as the Panthers finished 14-3 in WIC play and moved to 17-4 overall.

Riverside led 12-6 after one quarter and 16-11 at halftime. The Bulldogs then led by eight at 30-22 to start the fourth, but the Panthers posted a 11-0 advantage in the fourth to win by three.

Mya Moss paced Lo-Ma with 13 points to go with four rebounds.

Greylan Hornbeck tallied seven points, four boards, four assists and two steals.

Marki Bertelsen added four points and five boards. Brooklyn Lally had three points, five steals and four boards, while Kaiya Knauss finished with three points and two steals.

Ava Goldsmith also had two points, five boards, four assists and two steals for the Panthers, which converted 11-of-43 attempts from the field for 25.6 percent.

The Panthers connected on 10-of-19 free throws.

Boys’ results

The Lo-Ma boys were dealt their third straight loss and second of the season to Riverside, as the Panthers finished 1-16 in WIC action and going to 3-19 overall.

A high-scoring first half saw Riverside lead by eight at 42-34.

The Bulldogs then went into the fourth quarter up eight at 52-44.

Up 57-49 with five minutes remaining, Riverside outscored Lo-Ma 5-2 the rest of the way for the 11-point triumph.

Lo-Ma had three boys in double figures.

Nicio Adame led with 14 points, as he was 6-of-8 at the free throw line.

Calvin Wallis added 12 points, including eight in the first half. Wes Vana had 11 points.

Jed Lake chipped in with nine points on three, three-point baskets before halftime.

Evan Roden drained a three-point shot for three-points and Adam Roden had two points on the night.