The Logan-Magnolia girls and boys earned a pair of Western Iowa Conference victories on January 31 at Audubon.

In game one, Lo-Ma’s Mya Moss poured in 21 points in leading the Panthers to a 48-21 victory.

In game two, Lo-Ma’s Wes Vana threw in 27 points in leading the Panther boys to a 60-52 triumph over the host Wheelers.

Girls’ results

Lo-Ma limited Audubon to single digits in all four quarters, as the Panthers improved to 12-3 in WIC play and 14-4 overall.

Audubon led 6-5 after one quarter, but then Lo-Ma took the lead for good in the second, as Shad Hornbeck’s club outscored the Wheelers 15-4 to take a 20-10 lead at halftime.

A 17-5 scoring advantage in the third for Lo-Ma opened up a 37-15 lead going into the fourth.

Moss led with 21 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and handing out two assists.

Greylan Hornbeck tallied nine points, six assists and five boards.

Ava Goldsmith had five points, five assists and two steals. Marki Bertelsen added five points and one assist.

Brooklyn Lally also had four points, six boards, two assists and two steals for the Panthers, which shot 43.2 percent from the field after making 19-of-44 attempts on the night.

Boys’ results

Lo-Ma’s eight-point win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Panthers, which picked up their first WIC victory in going to 1-14 in the league and 3-16 overall.

Lo-Ma trailed 23-22 at halftime, but then the Panthers outscored the Wheelers 19-9 in the third quarter to take a 41-32 lead into the fourth.

Vana hit 3-of-4 three-point shots and finished 10-of-16 from the field en route to netting his game-high 27 points with eight boards, two steals and one assist.

Nicio Adame added 15 points and seven boards.

Adam Roden had seven points and three boards for the winners. Calvin Wallis finished with five points and three boards, while Evan Roden had five points, seven assists, five boards and two steals.

Jed Lake also wound up with one points, three assists and two steals.