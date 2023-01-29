Lo-Ma teams split with AHST/W in WIC play

The Logan-Magnolia girls and boys hosted AHST/Walnut in Western Iowa Conference basketball play on January 27 at Logan.

In game one, the Lo-Ma girls outscored AHST/W 31-16 in the second half en route to a 51-39 victory at home.

In the nightcap, the AHST/W boys outscored Levi Ettleman’s Lo-Ma club 34-16 in the middle two quarters en route to a 64-41 victory over the host Panthers.

Girls’ results

Lo-Ma’s win was its second of the season over AHST/W, as the Panthers improved to 11-3 in the WIC and 13-4 overall.

The Panthers led by one at 14-13 after one quarter, but AHST/W outscored the hosts 10-6 in the second to take a 23-20 lead at halftime.

Lo-Ma then outscored the Vikings 16-10 in the third quarter to take the lead for good at 36-33.

Lo-Ma put AHST/W away over the final eight minutes, as the Panthers scored 15 of the 21 points in the quarter.

Mya Moss and Marki Bertelsen each scored 18 points to lead Lo-Ma.

Bertelsen scored all 18 of her points in the second half on the strength of four, three-point baskets.

Moss netted 12 of her 18 points before halftime.

Ava Goldsmith added 13 points for the Panthers.

Boys’ results

The 23-point loss for the Lo-Ma boys dropped the Panthers to 0-14 in WIC play and 2-16 overall.

AHST/W led 31-21 at halftime and 51-28 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Calvin Wallis and Wes Vana each scored 13 points to lead the Panthers.

Nicio Adame added five points. Adam Roden had four points, while Kyle Stueve and Jason Kastner each had three points in the defeat.