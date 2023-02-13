Logan-Magnolia and Woodbine were in action at a Class 1A District Wrestling Tournament on February 11 at Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School at Guthrie Center.

The top two individual finishers at each weight class qualified for the state tournament set for Wednesday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.

Lo-Ma won the team championship with 189.5 points. Woodbine wound up 10th as a team with 15 points.

More importantly, Lo-Ma will send eight wrestlers to the state tournament, including six district champions.

Woodbine did not have any state qualifiers.

Winning district titles for Lo-Ma were Kalab Kuhl at 106 pounds, Gavin Kiger at 113, Corbin Reisz at 126, Kai Carritt at 132, Wyatt Hawkins at 138 and Wyatt Reisz at 160.

All of the district champions went 3-0 in their matches at Guthrie Center.

Runnerup honors and state-qualifying berths also went to Lo-Ma’s Harley Christensen at 145 and Layne Brenden at 152.

Christensen and Brenden both went 2-1 in their matches at the district tournament.

Lo-Ma heavyweight Grant Brix just missed a state tournament berth, as he placed third overall with a 3-2 record in matches.

Logan Bratetic finished fourth at 170 with a 2-2 match record.

Lyrick Stueve went 1-2 at 120. Gage Shook at 182 and Avery Zehner at 220 both went 0-2 in their matches at Guthrie Center.

The Lo-Ma boys will take the state tournament mat on Wednesday morning, as the Class 1A session begins at 9 a.m.

Four Woodbine boys competed at Guthrie Center.

Connor Murdock went 1-2 in matches at 132.

Brenner Sullivan went 2-2 at 138 to finish fourth overall.

Tony Kuer went 0-2 in his matches at 170, while Glenn Promnitz was 0-2 in his matches at heavyweight for the Tigers.

Final Team Standings

1. Logan-Magnolia 189.5; 2. West Central Valley 127; 3. Adair-Casey/GC 125.5; 4. Nodaway Valley 95.5; 5. Earlham 95; 6. East Union 93; 7. AHST/Walnut 88; 8. Panorama 83; 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard 46; 10. Woodbine 15