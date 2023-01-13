Local Farm Bureau donates 260 meals to Temporary Aid Program (TAP)

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) has contributed a $100,000 donation to the Iowa Food Bank Association (IFBA), which will provide half a million meals to hungry Iowans across the state.
“We recognize this is an especially difficult time for so many Iowans, and Iowa farmers have always rallied together to help their neighbors and communities during times of need,” said IFBF President Brent Johnson. “We are happy to do what we can to help our communities during this crisis.”
The local Crawford County TAP office received 260 of the meals.