Abbey Meseck, a student at Denison High School and Zayden Reffitt, a student at Boyer Valley High school were two of the 139 students that attended the Leadership Congress. They both are members of Talent Search through Western Iowa Tech Community College. There was an application process and both were notified that they were selected to attend. An orientation meeting was held via Zoom to go over all the details of the upcoming trip.

The group of three students from Western Iowa and one advisor flew from Omaha to Washington DC. Once they arrived the students settled into the dorms at American University. They were assigned a roommate and the students were split up into groups for their mock Congress competition. Each day the students had an agenda. There was time to work on the mock Congress presentation, speakers on a variety of topics, a college fair, and some time for site seeing. The monuments by moon light tour was amazing.

A favorite highlight from the trip is all the new friendships made. It was a unique experience to come together with students from across the county and around the world. The trip was a great opportunity for these students to develop their leadership skills.

Below is an excerpt from the Council for Opportunity in Education brochure on this event.