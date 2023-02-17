On Friday the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved awards for three Iowa companies, which will assist in the creation and retention of 364 jobs and result in nearly $75.5 million in new capital investment for the state. The projects are located in Manning, Elkader and Oskaloosa.

Puck Custom Enterprises: Founded in 1979, Puck Custom Enterprises designs, develops and manufactures complete systems of equipment to pump liquid through lay-flat hose, offering products under the brands BullDog Hose, US Coupling and Light Speed. The company plans to invest in its Manning facility with new manufacturing equipment. The project represents a $3 million capital investment and was awarded tax benefits and a $150,000 forgivable loan through the High Quality Jobs (HQJ) program. It is expected to create 40 jobs incented at a qualifying wage of $19.75 per hour.

Mobile Track Solutions to upgrade Elkader facility: Mobile Track Solutions, LLC develops and manufactures quality construction-grade equipment, including tractors, scrapers and towed implements. The company plans to make improvements to their Elkader facility, which will result in the ability to manufacture additional equipment as well as make further investments in research and development. The project represents a nearly $4 million capital investment and is expected to create 30 jobs incented at a qualifying wage of $18.44 per hour. The board awarded tax benefits and a $250,000 forgivable loan through the HQJ program.