05/01 – 753 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/02 – 0755 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/02 – 1003 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of a dog bite in front of city hall. Report taken from victim. Victim had wound cleaned at CHI Logan.

05/02 – 1030 hrs. Chief Cavalier 119 W. 4th St. out with owner of the dog reference dog bite. Dog is listed as Bull Dog from vet clinic and current on vaccinations. While attempting to take the dog to the Harrison County Humane Society the animal slipped its collar charging Chief Cavalier in a vicious manner. Chief Cavalier discharged his weapon striking the dog in the chest and neck area.

05/02 – 1047 hrs. Chief Cavalier the animal was destroyed and removed from the area by City of Logan Street department.

05/02 – 1055 hrs. Chief Cavalier met the dog bite victim at CHI Logan and advised that the dog was current on its vaccinations.

05/02 – 1200 hrs. Chief Cavalier called to S. 5th Ave. reference vicious dog chasing people in the area. Chief Cavalier arrived on scene and was attacked and bitten in the leg by a Border Collie. The dog was removed from the city by the owner and surrendered to the Blair Humane Society. Chief Cavalier was treated and released for a dog bite at CHI Logan.

05/02 – 1530 hrs Chief Cavalier respond to 6th St. and Hwy 127 for a dog at large chasing other dogs. Chief Cavalier spoke with the owner of the dog Kimberley McNeley of Missouri Valley. Owner was given a warning for dog at large.

05/03 – 0755 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/03 – 1520 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/04 – 0757 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/04 – 0955 hrs. Chief Cavalier business check Logan State Bank

05/04 – 1016 hrs. Chief Cavalier business check Iowa State Extension Office

05/04 – 1133 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of a reckless driver entering Logan. No violations observed.

05/05 – 0800 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/05 – 1000 hrs. Chief Cavalier training.

05/05 – 1103 hrs. Chief Cavalier, individuals wanting to speak to an officer at the Sheriff’s Office

05/05 – 1521 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/08 – 0751 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/09 – 0759 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/09 – 1407 hrs. Chief Cavalier BOLO for a wanted subject out of Omaha for attempted homicide. UTL. Vehicle stopped in Sioux County.

05/10 – 0755 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol

05/10 – 1523 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/11 – 0751 hrs. Chief Cavalier speed enforcement Hwy 127 & Maple.

05/11 – 0813 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic stop. Speeding. Warning issued.

05/11 – 1426 hrs. Chief Cavalier follow up with dog bite victim.

05/11 – 1523 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/12 – 0902 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/12 – 0943 hrs. Chief Cavalier out at County Attorneys Office, Missouri Valley.

05/12 – 1523 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/15 – 0800 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/15 – 0941 hrs. Chief Cavalier Business check Ebys drug

05/16 – 0752 hrs. Chief Cavalier business check Norbys lawn care

05/16 – 0807 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/16 – 0825 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic stop Hwy 127 & Loma School, speeding. Warning issued

05/16 – 1000 hrs. Chief Cavalier tagged illegally parked trailer on Maple St. & 3rd Ave. 24 hr. tag for removal.

05/16 – 1517 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/17 – 0800 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/17 — 0823 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic stop. Hwy 127 & 4th St. speeding, warning

05/17 – 1455 hrs. Chief Cavalier welfare check on a student not going to school. Child was well turned over to the County Attorney for truancy.

05/17 – 1523 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/18 – 0845 – 1445 hrs. Chief Cavalier Safety Day at Loma School. Presentation with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office & Logan Fire & Rescue.

05/19 – 0900 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/19 – 2100 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic stop reckless driving, citation issued.

05/22 – 0800 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/22 – 1523 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/23 – 0947 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic stop, hwy 30 & 260th St. Speeding 62-45 citation issued for speeding.

05/23 – 1037 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic stop south 5th Ave. & 8th St. Stop sign violation. Warning issued.

05/23 – 1200 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/24 – 1210 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

05/25 – 0930 to 1037 hrs. Chief Cavalier speed enforcement Hwy 30 & 260th St.

05/25 – 1047 hrs. Chief Cavalier Hwy 127 at Loma School. Remove debris in road.

05/26 – 1445 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic control for funeral traveling from Woodbine to Missouri Valley.

05/26 – 1531 hrs. Chief Cavalier illegal dumping of trash at the recycle center. Suspect contacted and told to remove the trash or be cited for littering. Trash removed.

05/30 – 0951 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic stop Hwy 30 & 10th St. speeding, warning issued.