Head to the Logan Public Library for a fantastic time this August.

Stop by and grab a Take and Make Craft kit to get creative at home, each kit includes supplies & instructions to make, build, create or design something new and amazing.

Stop by August 10-12 and get ready to go wild with a scratch off mask you can decorate yourself. Do you love dragonflies? Visit August 24-26 and pick up our beaded dragonfly kit to design your own beautiful dragon fly. Kits are available during library hours, one per person, while supplies last.

Need a little stress relief? Join us for Adult Coloring on Monday afternoons. This terrific group meets for coloring and conversation from 1 to 3 p.m. and all are welcome.

Join us for an exciting Meet the Author event as we welcome J.R. Dawson, author of the buzzed about “The First Bright Thing” on August 12 at 11 a.m. Dawson will be sharing the story of her debut novel and talking about her Harrison County roots.

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day on July 19 with a free hot dog at the Logan Public Library! We’ll be serving hot dogs from 11:30 a.m. until they run out so get here early & enjoy a picnic lunch on the lawn. Then stick around and join Lori Lynn of Overall Buddies at 1 p.m. and enjoy her dynamic mix of original music and interactive fun.

Looking for a new way to support the library? Join us on August 17 at 1:30 p.m. for the next meeting of the Friends of the Library. This group of volunteers meets monthly to discuss books, learn about upcoming library events and projects, and identify ways they can help the library grow. New members are always welcome!

Join us for the next meeting of the Logan Public Library Book Club on July 20 at 6 p.m. We’ll be discussing our August selection and new members are always welcome!

Build your very own LEGO masterpiece during “LEGO Build Day” on August 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Complete a pattern challenge or make your own unique creation. All ages are welcome!

Celebrate the sunny days of summer on August 25 at 10:30 a.m. We'll be learning about the sun and all the reasons why it's amazing with a special story time and craft. Toddler Time is a programming series full of guided, hands-on activities and free play designed for children age 2 to 7 with an adult caregiver. Older and younger participants are also welcome.

Get ready to sing, dance, laugh and play with Haley during Music Together on August 25 at 10:30 a.m. She’ll be sharing a morning of music designed for children 5 and under with an adult.