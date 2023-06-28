Logan, IA – Summer is in full swing & the Logan Public Library is a great place to keep cool and have some fun in July.

Our popular, all ages Library BINGO continues through July 31st. BINGO sheets are available from Pre-K through Adult so stop by the library to pick up a BINGO sheet. Everyone who completes at least one square & turns in their BINGO sheet before July 31st will take home a participation prize. Each completed BINGO will earn you one entry into our raffle for a chance to win some amazing prizes.

Let’s get creative this summer! Take & Make Craft kits will be available every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of June. Each kit will include supplies and instructions to make, build, create or design something new & amazing.

Need a little stress relief? Join us for Adult Coloring on Monday afternoons. This terrific group meets for coloring and conversation from 1 to 3 p.m. and all are welcome!

Get ready to sing, dance, laugh and play with Haley during Music Together on July 8 at 10:30 a.m. She’ll be sharing a morning of music designed for children 5 and under with an adult.

Help us decorate the library on July 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during our Coloring Day! We have a new coloring castle that needs brightening up & lots of other, fun coloring projects will be available for you to enjoy. All ages are welcome to join us!

Have a wild time at our Music Zoo with the Logan Magnolia Music Department and Music Together as you get up close and personal with some musical instruments you may have not met before. This event starts at 10:30 a.m. on July 14th & is perfect for ages 10 and under with an adult.

Meet a new furry friend or two at “Cat”urday, July 18th as we welcome the Harrison County Humane Society. Volunteers will be visiting the library at 2 p.m. with some of their adoptable friends & they’ll be talking about the important work they do during this all ages event.

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day on July 19th with a free hot dog at the Logan Public Library! We’ll be serving hot dogs from 11:30 a.m. until they run out so get here early & enjoy a picnic lunch on the lawn. Then stick around and join Lori Lynn of Overall Buddies at 1 p.m. and enjoy her dynamic mix of original music and interactive fun.

Looking for a new way to support the library? Join us on July 20 at 1:30 p.m. for the next meeting of the Friends of the Library. This group of volunteers meets monthly to discuss books, learn about upcoming library events & projects and identify ways they can help the library grow. New members are always welcome!

Join us for the next meeting of the Logan Public Library Book Club on July 20 at 6 p.m. We’ll be discussing our July selection, “Beach Read” by Emily Henry and new members are always welcome.

We love a good movie party! Join us for a Mid-Day Movie on Wednesday, July 26 as we watch the classic … “The Sandlot.” We’ll get started at 11:30 a.m. and we’ll provide the popcorn. Drinks are welcome in closed containers and all ages are invited to attend.

Our adult patrons will have a great time painting their own summer landscape with Bear Barrineau on July 26 at 5:30 p.m. during our Summer in the Mountains Painting Party. This free program is open to everyone 18 and over and includes all the supplies you need to make your own masterpiece. Space is limited and pre-registration is required to attend. Register online at loganpubliclibrary.weebly.com or call 712-644-2551 to register in person.

Get ready to embark on an epic quest like no other as we host area Dungeons & Dragons lovers who will introduce you to this fantasy, role-playing game on Saturday, July 29th at noon. If you’ve ever wondered about D&D, or were unsure how to get started, this event is for you! This event is free and open to participants ages 12 and up.