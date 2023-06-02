Logan, IA – Summer is here & the Logan Public Library has a full calendar of programming ready to keep you active & reading!
Our popular, ALL AGES Library BINGO is back & it’s the perfect way for library patrons of all ages to get in on the fun during the Summer Library Program. Stop by the library to pick up a BINGO sheet anytime & work your way through our BINGO activities. Everyone who completes at least one square & turns in their BINGO sheet before July 31st will take home a participation prize. Each completed BINGO will earn you one entry into our raffle for a chance to win some amazing prizes.
Looking for new ways to be creative this summer? Take & Make Craft kits will be available every Friday & Saturday throughout the month of June. Each kit will include supplies & instructions to make, build, create, or design something new & amazing.
Need a little stress relief? Join us for Adult Coloring on Monday afternoons. This terrific group meets for coloring and conversation from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and all are welcome!
Busy bees make sweet treats! Join us on June 14th at 1:30 p.m. for “Honey Time with Krystal” & learn all about honey; how it’s made, harvested & used with our friends from Krystal’s Honey. All ages are welcome!
Looking for a new way to support the library? Join us on June 15th at 1:30 p.m. for the next meeting of the Friends of the Library. This group of volunteers meets monthly to discuss books, learn about upcoming library events & projects, & identify ways they can help the library grow. New members are always welcome!
Join us for the next meeting of the Logan Public Library Book Club on June 15th at 6:00 p.m. We’ll be discussing our June selection, “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline & new members are always welcome!
Join our friends from the Iowa State Extension Office for “Wild About Worms” at the library on June 20th at 11:00 a.m. We’ll be learning all about earthworms & the ways they impact our lives. This program is designed for ages 10 & other with an adult.
Build your very own LEGO masterpiece during “LEGO Build Day” on June 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Complete a pattern challenge or make your own unique creation. All ages are welcome!
Get ready for some fun at the library on June 28th, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From Monopoly to Checkers, Apples to Apples to UNO we'll have a variety of board games & card games set up & ready to play. Challenge your friends or meet some new people to play with. All ages are welcome!
Great libraries work together! Join the Logan Public Library & the Woodbine Public Library for a visit from some amazing, exotic animals with Dr. Michael Bechtel on Monday, June 26th, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the CREW Center in Woodbine. Dr. Bechtel will be joining us to share his love of animal ecology and introduce some of his amazing creatures during this engaging hands-on program. All ages are welcome!
Join the Logan Public Library & the Woodbine Carnegie Library on Friday, June 30th at the Logan Public Library for a morning of fun & music. Join Liz Kendall Weisser, Education Director with the Omaha Symphony for an exciting storytime full of song & dance. This event is free & designed for children age 10 & under with an adult.
Your Logan Public Library team is hard at work planning some amazing events throughout the year. You can check out our upcoming events on our website at www.loganpubliclibrary.weebly.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LoganPublicLibrary, or give us a call anytime at 712-644-2551. See you at the library!