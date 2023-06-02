Logan, IA – Summer is here & the Logan Public Library has a full calendar of programming ready to keep you active & reading!

Our popular, ALL AGES Library BINGO is back & it’s the perfect way for library patrons of all ages to get in on the fun during the Summer Library Program. Stop by the library to pick up a BINGO sheet anytime & work your way through our BINGO activities. Everyone who completes at least one square & turns in their BINGO sheet before July 31st will take home a participation prize. Each completed BINGO will earn you one entry into our raffle for a chance to win some amazing prizes.

Looking for new ways to be creative this summer? Take & Make Craft kits will be available every Friday & Saturday throughout the month of June. Each kit will include supplies & instructions to make, build, create, or design something new & amazing.

Need a little stress relief? Join us for Adult Coloring on Monday afternoons. This terrific group meets for coloring and conversation from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and all are welcome!

Busy bees make sweet treats! Join us on June 14th at 1:30 p.m. for “Honey Time with Krystal” & learn all about honey; how it’s made, harvested & used with our friends from Krystal’s Honey. All ages are welcome!

Looking for a new way to support the library? Join us on June 15th at 1:30 p.m. for the next meeting of the Friends of the Library. This group of volunteers meets monthly to discuss books, learn about upcoming library events & projects, & identify ways they can help the library grow. New members are always welcome!

Join us for the next meeting of the Logan Public Library Book Club on June 15th at 6:00 p.m. We’ll be discussing our June selection, “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline & new members are always welcome!

Join our friends from the Iowa State Extension Office for “Wild About Worms” at the library on June 20th at 11:00 a.m. We’ll be learning all about earthworms & the ways they impact our lives. This program is designed for ages 10 & other with an adult.

Build your very own LEGO masterpiece during “LEGO Build Day” on June 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Complete a pattern challenge or make your own unique creation. All ages are welcome!

Get ready for some fun at the library on June 28th, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From Monopoly to Checkers, Apples to Apples to UNO we'll have a variety of board games & card games set up & ready to play. Challenge your friends or meet some new people to play with. All ages are welcome!

Great libraries work together! Join the Logan Public Library & the Woodbine Public Library for a visit from some amazing, exotic animals with Dr. Michael Bechtel on Monday, June 26th, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the CREW Center in Woodbine. Dr. Bechtel will be joining us to share his love of animal ecology and introduce some of his amazing creatures during this engaging hands-on program. All ages are welcome!

Join the Logan Public Library & the Woodbine Carnegie Library on Friday, June 30th at the Logan Public Library for a morning of fun & music. Join Liz Kendall Weisser, Education Director with the Omaha Symphony for an exciting storytime full of song & dance. This event is free & designed for children age 10 & under with an adult.