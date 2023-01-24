Logan writer brings “Deena” to life

“It’s hard to find clean romance, honestly,” said Logan resident Karen Ettleman.

“Love is so warped in our culture, and it’s hard to find something clean.”

With that in mind, the Logan resident set out to create her own novel.

She presented the results, a fantasy novel called “Deena,” at the Logan Public Library on Saturday.

“I wanted to write something that I’d be okay having my daughter read, someday,” Karen said.

She and her husband, Levi, have three children under age six.

Karen had no plans to be a writer.

She graduated in 2015 with an art and business degree from Northwestern College in Orange City; today she does graphic design work through her business, which is called Second Adam Designs.

“I’ve always been an artist but never really wrote,” Karen said. “I’ve always loved writing essays, though. In college, whenever a professor said we had a 10-page paper due, I was excited.”

After she graduated from college, and she and Levi were expecting their first child, she found herself bored and in need of a distraction.

“I sat down and started writing a storyline,” Karen said. “When I was little, I would draw sketches of horses and princesses, so it actually kind of makes sense that I wrote a fantasy/romance novel. I had so much fun with it, I couldn’t stop.”

The tale took 290 pages to tell.

“It’s a medium-size book, maybe a high-school-level read,” she said.

The setting is a kingdom where a terrible tragedy has taken place.

“You learn as the story goes along what happened with the tragedy,” Karen said. “It results in the king’s daughter, the princess, being lost.”

The main events take place 18 years later and revolve around two orphans and an evil prince who is the king’s nephew.

“It’s a fight for true love and there is mystery and a lot of action-adventure mixed in,” she said.

She had most of the plot in her head before she put it down in words, but sometimes new ideas came to her as she was writing.

“I can’t tell you how many dozens and dozens of times I’ve had to go through the story and make sure everything meets up,” she said.

Any change to the story would often ripple through all the chapters.

“A conversation that happens in chapter one might affect something that happens in chapter 30,” she said. “It took a lot of time to make sure everything lined up.”

She was able to achieve her goal of keeping the story innocent.

Her faith is very influential to everything she does.

“God defines what love is,” Karen said. “There’s an entire book in the Bible dedicated to the intimacy of a man and a woman — and I just wanted to offer something pure.”

She reached the end of the book nearly four years ago.

“I finished it and it was a lot of fun, but never intended really for anything to become of it,” she said. “It was just a personal project.”

That changed when her mother-in-law and sister-in-law read the manuscript and told her she had to publish it.

“They both thought it was really good,” she said.

“I had some other people read it and my dad helped edit if for me and it just went from there.”

She initially went through Archway Publishing.

“They help a lot of new writers,” Karen said.

She noted that anyone can publish a book “as long as it’s not terrible.”

Karen paid to get the book to print, but when she wanted to make a few changes, the company wanted hundreds of additional dollars.

“So I decided just to go the self-publishing route,” she said. “It was actually less expensive for me to buy the books myself than to pay to have the errors fixed. I’m forever a self-publisher from now on. I’ll do it myself and sell it myself; it’s a lot cheaper.”

She has already finished the second book in the Deena trilogy.

“My dad is editing it; he’s just amazing at spotting things,” Karen said. “He’s currently editing my second book, and we’re working on a children’s book together.”

Karen is also working on a second trilogy of books.

She gets a sense of accomplishment from writing.

“It is a lot of work but it’s also fun,” she said.