Main Street Manning receives $100,000 Main Street Iowa Challenge grant

Manning was one of 10 Main Street Iowa communities to be awarded a Challenge Grant at an award ceremony held at the office of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) in Des Moines on November 2.

The funds will be used to further renovate 320 Main Street, current home to both Holistic Health and Reitan Rentals, both components to LifeSkills Connection.

While the front interior half of the building has gone through extensive remodeling since being purchased by Steve and Sheila Reitan, the Challenge Grant will allow for the removal of the outdated and rundown false façade on one of Manning’s few remaining Bavarian-themed buildings, repair of the original white-glaze brick, and the reinstallation of large storefront and transom windows.

An interior remodel of the untouched back half of the building will allow the businesses currently in the building to expand their offerings and bring traffic to Manning’s downtown district.

The remodel will also allow for updates and repairs to the HVAC systems, floors and ceilings as well as restoration of brick walls and updated restrooms and locker areas.

“The Main Street Iowa Challenge grants have been instrumental in revitalizing Iowa’s historic main streets,” said Debi Durham, executive director of IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority. “Reinvesting in our traditional commercial districts is good business. These projects will bring new businesses and new residents to our downtown districts.”

The Challenge Grant program is administered through the IEDA’s Iowa Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa programs. The funding will be distributed in the form of matching grants to the selected Main Street programs.

Each of Iowa’s 55 designated Main Street communities was eligible to apply for the Challenge Grant; 32 applications were received with a total funding request of $3,011,106, which far exceeded the available funding of $934,424.

In addition to Manning, Challenge Grants were also awarded to Main Street Iowa programs in Coon Rapids, Woodbine, Marion, Nevada, Oskaloosa, Spencer, Washington, West Branch and West Union.

The purpose of each Challenge Grant is to leverage private investments to revitalize downtowns across the state. The estimated total project cost of each of these 10 revitalization projects is over $2.8 million.

“Each project must provide at least a dollar-for-dollar cash match," said Michael Wagler, state coordinator for the Main Street Iowa program. “In total, these projects will actually leverage significantly more than the state’s investment into bricks and mortar rehabilitation. This investment will have significant economic impact within each district.”