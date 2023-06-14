Join us for our free kid’s activity on Thursday, June 15th from 3:30 to 6:30 pm during the Welcome Center Farmers Market where kids will have the opportunity to make their own “Butterfly Feeder.” There is no preregistration, no charge to participate, and all supplies are provided.
POP Club and other kids’ activities will be held 12 times during the Welcome Center Farmers Market season. The farmers market is held at the Harrison County Welcome Center between Logan and Missouri Valley along Highway 30. For further information call 712-642-2114.