Manilla man charged with pimping

Jabari Akins Khalid Kolaker, 25, of Manilla, was charged with pimping, a Class D felony, on November 17, according to court documents.

In a complaint filed by Aurelia Police Chief Brian Flikeid, Kolaker “did knowing and intentionally connect with a patron via Tinder and the communicated further with the patron via text message. While texting, the defendant did offer sexual acts from a prostitute in exchange for money. The defendant and the prostitute then traveled to the 400 block of Pearl St, Aurelia, IA in Cherokee County to meet with the patron.”

A public defender was appointed to represent Kolaker due to state income guidelines.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and promised to appear at a preliminary hearing for which the date has not yet been set.

