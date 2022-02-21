Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Kenkel, 82, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 26, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.

She died Sunday, February 20, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin Kenkel, of Denison; three children, Jean Headlee, of Breda, Tom Kenkel, of Elkader, and Connie Schwabe, of Denison; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.