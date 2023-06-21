MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (June 15, 2023) - Two hundred and thirty-five students were named to the Spring 2023 (January to May) Dean's List at Marshalltown Community College. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average while attending MCC classes in Marshalltown, at Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell, or online. Part-time students are not included in this list. The MCC administration, faculty and staff congratulate these students for their academic excellence.

Notes: Developmental courses do not count towards GPA. Two students asked to have his/her name withheld from media and the public in keeping with their rights under the Family Education Rights & Privacy Act of 1974 (Buckley Amendment).

Students are listed below by hometown; those with an asterisk (*) after their name earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Marshalltown Community College, located in Marshalltown, is a member of the Iowa Valley Community College District. The District is comprised of Marshalltown Community College, Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Valley Grinnell, and Business and Community Solutions. The District serves a broad range of students and businesses throughout Central Iowa. For more information, check out the website at mcc.iavalley.edu.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Irwin, IA