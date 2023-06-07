McPHERSON, KAN. (May 31, 2023) - McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its spring 2023 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.

Students must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the last term to qualify for the honor roll. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.

McPherson College offers more than 20 bachelor and pre-professional programs with a curriculum emphasizing entrepreneurship and career-focused education. It was ranked this year by U.S. News & World Report on its "Best Colleges" list and recognized for the eighth year in a row as a "Great College to Work For" in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

