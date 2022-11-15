 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denison Planning and

Zoning Commission

5 p.m., Thursday, November 17

City Hall Council Chambers

Agenda

Roll call of Planning and Zoning Commission members: Evan Blakley, Doug Dorhout, Sara Klatt , Phil Nichols, Gary Reisz, Mike Schrum, Mike Wight

Minutes

Public Forum: citizen input for future agenda items

Continuing Business: rezoning requests/suggestions, if any; annexation requests/suggestions, if any

New Business: discussion and possible motion regarding sign ordinance; discussion and possible motion regarding legal description, plat map, and description of Oak Ridge Heights property (Lot 48 and Lot 49/Outlot B); discussion and possible motion regarding legal description, plat map, and description of property at the corner of North 11th Street and 3rd Avenue North (Lot 10)

Old Business: update – City View Sixth Addition Development; update – Northwood Fourth Addition, Phase 3, development

Council Feedback

Commission Comments

Next Meeting: Thursday, January 26, 2023. No meeting in December.

