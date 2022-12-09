 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meeting

Crawford County

Board of Health

12 p.m., Mon., Dec. 12

Crawford County

Community Health

105 North Main Street, Denison

Call to order and roll call- Doug Soseman, chairman

Approval of agenda

Approval of October 10 meeting minutes

Approval of claims paid to date

Environmental report — Carey Kersey

Policy review and approval — Kim Fineran

Presentation: Paula Spies — New Opportunities

Request for appointment to board of health — Patty Ritchie term expires

Administrator and agency updates: Kim Fineran

Agency, public health and HCCMS general updates

TB update

New building update

Personnel updates

New Hires: Oralia Saldana — LPN, Mikayla DeVries — dental hygienist, Hope Jensen — ARNP Family Planning

Resignation: Oralia Saldana

Financial reports and updates — Lynn Nulle

Monthly financial statements

Updates — GBK bill

Variance reports

Board of Supervisors report

City Center update

Public forum

