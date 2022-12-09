Crawford County
Board of Health
12 p.m., Mon., Dec. 12
Crawford County
Community Health
105 North Main Street, Denison
Call to order and roll call- Doug Soseman, chairman
Approval of agenda
Approval of October 10 meeting minutes
Approval of claims paid to date
Environmental report — Carey Kersey
Policy review and approval — Kim Fineran
Presentation: Paula Spies — New Opportunities
People are also reading…
Request for appointment to board of health — Patty Ritchie term expires
Administrator and agency updates: Kim Fineran
Agency, public health and HCCMS general updates
TB update
New building update
Personnel updates
New Hires: Oralia Saldana — LPN, Mikayla DeVries — dental hygienist, Hope Jensen — ARNP Family Planning
Resignation: Oralia Saldana
Financial reports and updates — Lynn Nulle
Monthly financial statements
Updates — GBK bill
Variance reports
Board of Supervisors report
City Center update
Public forum