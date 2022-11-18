Denison Municipal Utilities Board
4:30 p.m., Mon, Nov. 21
DMU Community Room
West Broadway
and 7th Street
Agenda
Minutes
Approve monthly bills
Monthly finance reports for filing
Approve resolution adopting proposed plans and specifications, set public hearing date and a date to receive bids for the Phase 1 water distribution system improvements
Approve resolution adopting proposed plans and specifications, set public hearing date and date to receive bids for the west receiving substation power transformer replacement
Consider approving five-year capital improvement program
Housing development: consider C&D Development request on sewer infrastructure; provide an update to the board on water main by C&D Development
Consider pledge to the proposed Crawford County Wellness Center
Approve 2023 safety training program with Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities
Consider recommendation to purchase replacement chassis and service body for water department service vehicle
Any old or new business
Denison School Board
Mon., Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m.
District Conference Room
Denison High School
Agenda
Minutes
Bills
Financial reports
Resignations
Appointments
Discussion on Iowa Association of School Board convention and delegate assembly
Approve school budget review committee application for modified supplemental amount
Approve second reading of board policies
Update on Broadway Elementary addition/renovation project
Adopt resolution approving revenue purpose statement, ordering an election on revenue purpose statement to authorize expenditures from revenue received from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund, and ordering the publication of a notice of election
Administrator updates