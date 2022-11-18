Denison Municipal Utilities Board

4:30 p.m., Mon, Nov. 21

DMU Community Room

West Broadway

and 7th Street

Agenda

Minutes

Approve monthly bills

Monthly finance reports for filing

Approve resolution adopting proposed plans and specifications, set public hearing date and a date to receive bids for the Phase 1 water distribution system improvements

Approve resolution adopting proposed plans and specifications, set public hearing date and date to receive bids for the west receiving substation power transformer replacement

Consider approving five-year capital improvement program

Housing development: consider C&D Development request on sewer infrastructure; provide an update to the board on water main by C&D Development

Consider pledge to the proposed Crawford County Wellness Center

Approve 2023 safety training program with Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities

Consider recommendation to purchase replacement chassis and service body for water department service vehicle

Any old or new business

Denison School Board

Mon., Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m.

District Conference Room

Denison High School

Agenda

Minutes

Bills

Financial reports

Resignations

Appointments

Discussion on Iowa Association of School Board convention and delegate assembly

Approve school budget review committee application for modified supplemental amount

Approve second reading of board policies

Update on Broadway Elementary addition/renovation project

Adopt resolution approving revenue purpose statement, ordering an election on revenue purpose statement to authorize expenditures from revenue received from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund, and ordering the publication of a notice of election